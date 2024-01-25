Gov Abiodun, APC Intervene After Ogun Speaker’s Impeachment

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have intervened in the crisis rocking the State House of Assembly following the impeachment of the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo.

On Tuesday, 18 of the 26 members of the Ogun assembly ousted Oluomo as speaker. He was impeached over allegations bordering on embezzlement of funds.

Oludaisi Elemide was subsequently elected as the new speaker of the assembly. Two days after the drama that unfolded at the assembly, the Ogun State Government said it has taken note of the event leading to the speaker’s removal.

READ ALSO: Kunle Oluomo Impeached As Ogun Assembly Speaker

“Working with the leadership of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Government intends to see all the contending issues resolved in a democratic, fair, and just manner,” Governor Dapo Abiodun’s media aide, Kayode Akinmade, said in a statement on Thursday.

According to him, there had been internal wrangling in the Assembly that had persisted and degenerated despite several interventions.

Akinmade stated that it is the prerogative of members of the House of Assembly to choose their leadership in line with the constitution and the law guiding the conduct of the Assembly.

“Given that the Ogun electorate gave us a mandate to represent their best interests and deliver democratic dividends that will significantly improve their well-being, the Ogun State Government, along with the Party leadership, have intervened to ensure that whatever disagreement members have is resolved peacefully and amicably, so that the delivery of democratic dividends to our people will not be hampered in any way.

“The Ogun State Government considers all members of the House of Assembly as partners in the Building our Future agenda and will always prioritise issues that affect them,” he said.