Ondo Assembly Confirms Adelami As Aiyedatiwa’s Deputy

Ondo State House of Assembly has screened and ratified a former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Olayide Adelami, as the Deputy Governor of the state.

At a Thursday plenary presided over by the Speaker of the House, Olamide Oladiji, the Clerk of the House, Benjamin Jaiyeola, read the nomination letter written to the House by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Wednesday.

Submitting the report of the screening committee, the Deputy Speaker, Abayomi Akinruntan, noted that Adelami has been confirmed to be a man of reputable character, well exposed, and also physically and mentally fit for the position.

In his response, Adelami thanked the governor for allowing him to serve the state.

He emphasised that his appointment was a call of duty and promised to work for the development of Ondo State and the country at large.

He also promised that he would promote a harmonious relationship between the state executive and the legislature.

The Speaker of the House, on his part, pledged that the legislature would give the executive the support needed at all times. He stressed that with the confirmation of Dr Adelami, the stage had been set for the rapid development of Ondo State.

Aiyedatiwa, who was sworn in as Ondo governor on December 27, 2023, following the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, picked the late governor’s kinsman from Owo as his deputy.