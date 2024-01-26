Fubara Swears In Nine Re-Nominated Commissioners

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, on Friday, swore in nine re-nominated commissioners in the state.

The nine commissioners, eight of whom were members of the immediate past cabinet led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, resigned their airports in the heat of the political crisis that rocked the state from the later part of last year.

The swearing in ceremony was conducted at the state Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt

All nine of them took the oaths at once, beginning from the oath of allegiance before the oath of office.

One of the commissioners, Gift Worlu, who was not part of the wike’s administration, however, comes from Obio/Akpor, the same local government area with the FCT Minister.

Congratulating the re-sworn in commissioners, Governor Fubara urged them to do what is right for the state.

“I don’t think I have any charge for you. You have already read your charge to uphold the Constitution of the fed republic of Nigeria. I urge you to do the right thing.

“I can see how heavy your hearts are. I don’t blame you. You were caught between the crossfire,” Fubara said.