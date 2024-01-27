Struggling Lyon Sign Former Chelsea, Man Utd Midfielder Matic

Struggling Lyon announced on Saturday they had signed former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic from Ligue 1 rivals Rennes for a fee of 2.6 million euros (2.8 million dollars).

The 35-year-old Serbia international joined Rennes from Roma at the start of the season.

Lyon, who are in the relegation places in Ligue 1, said Matic had signed a contract until June 2026.

“Olympique Lyonnais is thrilled to have successfully attracted such a charismatic and experienced player,” said the club in a statement.

Matic won league titles with Chelsea and Benfica. He played 13 times this season for Rennes, who are ninth in Ligue 1.