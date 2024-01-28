Police Detain Prince Over Killing Of Osun Politician

The Osun State Police Command has arrested Prince Eniola Oyeyode over the killing of Dr Richard Okin in the Ejigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Okin was shot dead on Saturday at 9:48 pm after the 50th Coronation Anniversary of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Oyeyode Oyesosin.

The police said, “Oyeyode instructed one of his civilian guards named Hammed Abdul-Jelili to fire his double barrel gun into the air to confirm if the gun is in good condition or not, but instead shot directly at the victim and he was rushed to a hospital but confirmed dead by the doctor”.

Meanwhile, the prince Eniola Oyeyode who gave the order to his civilian guard to fire gun has been arrested and detained.

The police spokesperson in the state, Yemisi Opalola, said the Commissioner of Police, Bzigu Kwazhi, appealed to members of the public to remain calm as discreet investigation has commenced immediately.