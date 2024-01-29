Appointments: Rivers Assembly Accuses Fubara Of Misconduct

The Rivers State House of Assembly has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of engaging in illegality with regards to his recent appointments.

The Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, levelled the accusation against the governor during plenary on Monday at the Assembly Quarters in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The lawmakers converged for an unscheduled plenary following their last sitting during which they overrode the governor and enacted four laws.

On Monday, the Majority Leader of the House, Major Jack, drew the attention of the Speaker to the recent appointments by the governor.

The appointments are to head three parastatals of government namely Local Government Service Commission, Bureau of Public Procurement, and New City Development Authority.

The Speaker explained that the mode of appointments was provided for in the law, and there’s no provision for acting chairmen.

The House entered a debate and some of the lawmakers raised questions about the legal existence of the New City Development Authority.

The Speaker accused the governor of tyranny even as the House resolved to write a letter to him warning against his actions.

The new developments in the Assembly have continued to fuel speculation about whether or not the House would resume its aborted impeachment proceedings against the governor.