FULL FIXTURES: Nigeria Battle Angola, Other AFCON Quarter-Final Clashes

After a week of thrill and drama that saw hosts, Cote d’Ivoire stage one of the biggest comebacks in the competition, the stage is now set for the Quarter-final phase of the Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

The Quarter-Finals will be played between Friday, February 2, 2024 and Saturday, February 3.

All the eight remaining countries that will contest the Quarter-Finals have been confirmed with South Africa booking the last spot after eliminating FIFA World Cup semi-finalists, Morocco in a drama-filled match in San Pedro.

The 34th edition of Africa’s biggest football spectacle has been nothing short of exceptional, thanks to the quality of football, unexpected twists and turns, and of course the passionate supporters of the African game that have come out in their large and colourful numbers across the five host cities in Cote d’Ivoire.

Three-time champions, Nigeria face Angola in the first quarter-final fixture on Friday, February 2 at 17h00 before the Democratic Republic of Congo, who are in search of their third AFCON title, face a resilient Guinea in the late evening Kick off at 20h00.

On Saturday, February 3, hosts Cote d’Ivoire, still brimming with confidence, will come against a formidable Mali side who have been dominant in the competition.

At 20h00, Cape Verde, one of the sensations in this event, take on South Africa.

AFCON 2023 Quarter-Finals Fixtures:

Friday, 02 February

17h00 GMT | Nigeria v Angola

20h00 GMT | DR Congo v Guinea

Saturday, 03 February

17h00 GMT | Mali v Cote d’Ivoire

20h00 GMT | Cape Verde v South Africa