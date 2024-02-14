Troost-Ekong, Lookman, Aina Make AFCON Team Of The Tournament

The trio of Nigeria’s William Troost-Ekong, Ademola Lookman and Ola Aina were named in the recently concluded AFCON 2023 Team of the Tournament by CAF on Wednesday.

On his part, Ekong who also received an individual award as the Man of the Tournament was arguably Nigeria’s best player with his strong leadership skills both on and off the pitch backed up by a strong defensive showing that led the Super Eagles to the final.

Lookman was equally impressive in the tournament with crucial goals against Cameroon and South Africa and likewise Aina who was a stalwart in the right-hand side of the defence.

There was however no place on the team for African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen.

🇨🇮 X3

🇳🇬 X3

🇿🇦 X2

🇨🇩 X2

Ladies and gentlemen, please give it up to your #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 Team of the Tournament. 🌟 — CAF (@CAF_Online) February 14, 2024

Others who made the team include a trio of tournament winners Franck Kessie, Jean Michael Seri in midfield and Ghislain Konan in the left-back position of the defence.

In the attack tournament highest goal-scorer EmilosNsua leads the line while DR Congo’s Yoane Wissa completes the frontline.

In goal is the South African shot-stopper, Ronwen Williams of South African Premiership side, Mamelodi Sundowns who gained attention for his heroics during the penalty shoot-out against Cape Verde.

Ivorian, Emerse Fae heads the team who took over the mantle after the dismissal of Jean-Louis Gasset.