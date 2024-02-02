×

[LIVE] Nigeria Beat Angola To Qualify For AFCON Semis

The Super Eagles of Nigeria boast an impressive defensive record only conceding one goal en route to the quarter-finals and five goals scored.

By Tom Jones Usen
Updated February 2, 2024
Twitter
Nigeria's players celebrate scoring their team's first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)
Nigeria’s players celebrate scoring their team’s first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)

Nigeria made a solid show as they beat a stubborn Angola side on Friday evening 

Their remained resolute in defence and were the better of the two sides and will await the winner of South Africa and Cape Verde.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria boast an impressive defensive record only conceding one goal en route to the quarter-finals and five goals scored. On the other hand, Angola are ranked 26th place in Africa but have scored three more goals than Jose Peseiros’s men.
Nigeria's forward #9 Victor Osimhen (2L) celebrates after the victory at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)
Nigeria’s forward #9 Victor Osimhen (2L) celebrates after the victory at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)

Full-time

Nigeria are through to the semifinals.

 

90+1 min

Seven minutes added on!

Angola will have seven more minutes to find an equaliser

88 mins

Nwabali makes a great save

Nwabali  parries a shot from Luvumbo to keep Nigeria’s lead intact

83 mins

Osimhen is denied a great chance

Osimhen is slow to react to Lookman’s pass but bulldozes his way through but his shot is blocked.

 

80 mins

Iwobi replaced by Yusuf

Nigeria’s first change sees midfield general Iwobi replaced by Alhassan Yusuf.

78 mins

Goal disallowed

Osimhen’s joy is cut short as he’s adjudged to have strayed offside.

72 mins: 

Osimhen fouled by Gasper

Gaspar goes into the book as he finds himself one-on-one with Osimhen and in his attempts to get to the bouncing ball fouls the Napoli striker

Nigeria's forward #9 Victor Osimhen looks on during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024.
Nigeria’s forward #9 Victor Osimhen looks on during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AF
64 mins

Simon weaves some magic

Moses Simon with a deft bit of footwork, weaves his way past two defenders with a single touch and bursts into the box before eventually seeing the path in front of him blocked.

 

Angola hit the crossbar

58 mins

A defence-splitting pass catches the Nigerian defence unawares and they hit the post beating Stanley Nwabali

Nigeria's Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro looks on ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024.
Nigeria’s Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro looks on ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
50 mins

Iwobi shoots wide from range again

Iwobi tries an audacious shot from outside the box but it goes wide\

48 mins:

Iwobi comes close

Iwobi is teed up by Osimhan on the edge of the box and the Fulham man’s shot is deflected behind for a corner.

Halftime change for Angola

Estrela is replaced by No.9 Zini.

Half-time stats

  • Shots: 6 – 5
  • Shots on target: 2 – 1
  • xG: 0.57 – 0.75
  • Possession: 53% – 47%
  • Accurate passes: 172 – 150
  • Corners: 1 – 5
  • Cards: 0 – 0

HT: Nigeria 1-0 Angola

Nigeria's supporters hold a cup ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP
Nigeria’s supporters hold a cup ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP
41 mins:

GOAALLLl!

Lookman scores for Nigeria!

Ademola Lookman follows up his brace in the Round of 16 with the opener in the quarterfinal. Moses Simon skips past a couple of challenges on the left and squares in the box for Lookman to lash home.

Nigeria's forward #18 Ademola Lookman celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Nigeria’s forward #18 Ademola Lookman celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 

Osimhen causing the Angola defence some problems

Osimhen’s movement in the penalty area is brilliant to watch.

He is on his bike again as Aina aims one of his trademark long throws into the Angola penalty area.

28 mins:

Angola starting to pile some pressure

Angola have largely being kept at bay for over 20 minutes as a result of Nigerian pressure. However they have started getting inox the game with some intricate play

 

25 mins:

Nigeria keep probing

Osimhen is starting to find his rhythm. His aerial ability is again on display, as he heads powerfully towards Signori’s goal from a cross from the right.

 

A Nigeria's supporter looks on ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024. (
A Nigeria’s supporter looks on ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)
15 mins

Osimhen heads over

The Napoli forward jumps high and makes decent contact but it goes wide

 

Nigeria's midfielder #8 Frank Onyeka controls the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024.
Nigeria’s midfielder #8 Frank Onyeka controls the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)
5 mins:

Angola hit the post

Gilberto makes good contact from a corner and his header finds Mabululu, whos shot from a couple of yards hits the post. What a chance, what a miss!

 

Kickoff

And, we’re off

1 mins: Nigeria 0-0 Angola

Angola's forward #10 Gelson Dala (R) gestures during a training session ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024.
Angola’s forward #10 Gelson Dala (R) gestures during a training session ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, trains ahead of the clash against Angola. 

Nigeria's forward #9 Victor Osimhen gestures during a training session ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024.
Nigeria’s forward #9 Victor Osimhen gestures during a training session ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)

Angola are not left out of the singing and dancing

Nigeria arrive the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in their ever joyous mood<

/div>

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi and former  president of the Nigeria Football Federation have arrived in Abdijan to show their support for the Super Eagles

Peseiro retains the same squad that beat Cameroon in the round of 16

Kindly refresh this page for live updates, including the build-up about the game: Nigeria vs Angola. Thanks!

 

More Stories