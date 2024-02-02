[LIVE] Nigeria Beat Angola To Qualify For AFCON Semis

Nigeria made a solid show as they beat a stubborn Angola side on Friday evening
Their remained resolute in defence and were the better of the two sides and will await the winner of South Africa and Cape Verde.
Full-time
Nigeria are through to the semifinals.
Seven minutes added on!
Angola will have seven more minutes to find an equaliser
Nwabali makes a great save
Nwabali parries a shot from Luvumbo to keep Nigeria’s lead intact
Osimhen is denied a great chance
Iwobi replaced by Yusuf
Nigeria’s first change sees midfield general Iwobi replaced by Alhassan Yusuf.
Goal disallowed
Osimhen’s joy is cut short as he’s adjudged to have strayed offside.
72 mins:
Osimhen fouled by Gasper
Gaspar goes into the book as he finds himself one-on-one with Osimhen and in his attempts to get to the bouncing ball fouls the Napoli striker
Simon weaves some magic
Moses Simon with a deft bit of footwork, weaves his way past two defenders with a single touch and bursts into the box before eventually seeing the path in front of him blocked.
Angola hit the crossbar
58 mins
A defence-splitting pass catches the Nigerian defence unawares and they hit the post beating Stanley Nwabali
Iwobi shoots wide from range again
Iwobi tries an audacious shot from outside the box but it goes wide\
Iwobi comes close
Halftime change for Angola
Estrela is replaced by No.9 Zini.
Half-time stats
- Shots: 6 – 5
- Shots on target: 2 – 1
- xG: 0.57 – 0.75
- Possession: 53% – 47%
- Accurate passes: 172 – 150
- Corners: 1 – 5
- Cards: 0 – 0
HT: Nigeria 1-0 Angola
GOAALLLl!
Lookman scores for Nigeria!
Ademola Lookman follows up his brace in the Round of 16 with the opener in the quarterfinal. Moses Simon skips past a couple of challenges on the left and squares in the box for Lookman to lash home.
Osimhen causing the Angola defence some problems
Osimhen’s movement in the penalty area is brilliant to watch.
He is on his bike again as Aina aims one of his trademark long throws into the Angola penalty area.
Angola starting to pile some pressure
Angola have largely being kept at bay for over 20 minutes as a result of Nigerian pressure. However they have started getting inox the game with some intricate play
Nigeria keep probing
Osimhen heads over
Angola hit the post
Kickoff
And, we’re off
1 mins: Nigeria 0-0 Angola
Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, trains ahead of the clash against Angola.
Angola are not left out of the singing and dancing
That entrance video we all wait for every 🇦🇴 game!
Nigeria arrive the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in their ever joyous mood
Laughter, music, dancing, you name it. The Super Eagles have arrived!
Just arrived in Côte d’Ivoire with HE @PeterObi to support our soaring Super Eagles to victory in the Quarterfinals of AFCON 2023. Quite a pleasant lunch at Sofitel Abidjan.
Let’s rally behind our team, knowing their strength and unity on the field mirror our spirit and passion… pic.twitter.com/P9eG00Qq28
How we line up vs #Angola
Dressing rooms! 👕
Everything looks ready for 🇳🇬 vs. 🇦🇴#NGRANG | #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/HnobUg6sAa
The Super Eagles and The Sable Antelopes #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 campaign in numbers 📊

What's your take on this one?
What’s your take on this one? 🤔#NGRANG pic.twitter.com/yAL221GueT
