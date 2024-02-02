[LIVE] Nigeria Beat Angola To Qualify For AFCON Semis

Nigeria made a solid show as they beat a stubborn Angola side on Friday evening Their remained resolute in defence and were the better of the two sides and will await the winner of South Africa and Cape Verde. Advertisement

The Super Eagles of Nigeria boast an impressive defensive record only conceding one goal en route to the quarter-finals and five goals scored. On the other hand, Angola are ranked 26th place in Africa but have scored three more goals than Jose Peseiros’s men.

Full-time Nigeria are through to the semifinals.

90+1 min

Seven minutes added on! Angola will have seven more minutes to find an equaliser

88 mins

Nwabali makes a great save

Nwabali parries a shot from Luvumbo to keep Nigeria’s lead intact

83 mins

Osimhen is denied a great chance

80 mins

Iwobi replaced by Yusuf Nigeria’s first change sees midfield general Iwobi replaced by Alhassan Yusuf.

78 mins

Goal disallowed Osimhen’s joy is cut short as he’s adjudged to have strayed offside.

72 mins: Advertisement

Osimhen fouled by Gasper

Gaspar goes into the book as he finds himself one-on-one with Osimhen and in his attempts to get to the bouncing ball fouls the Napoli striker

64 mins

Simon weaves some magic Moses Simon with a deft bit of footwork, weaves his way past two defenders with a single touch and bursts into the box before eventually seeing the path in front of him blocked.

Angola hit the crossbar

58 mins

A defence-splitting pass catches the Nigerian defence unawares and they hit the post beating Stanley Nwabali

50 mins

Iwobi shoots wide from range again Iwobi tries an audacious shot from outside the box but it goes wide\

48 mins:

Iwobi comes close

Iwobi is teed up by Osimhan on the edge of the box and the Fulham man’s shot is deflected behind for a corner.

Halftime change for Angola Estrela is replaced by No.9 Zini.

Half-time stats Shots : 6 – 5

: 6 – 5 Shots on target : 2 – 1

: 2 – 1 xG : 0.57 – 0.75

: 0.57 – 0.75 Possession : 53% – 47%

: 53% – 47% Accurate passes : 172 – 150

: 172 – 150 Corners : 1 – 5

: 1 – 5 Cards: 0 – 0

HT: Nigeria 1-0 Angola

41 mins:

GOAALLLl! Lookman scores for Nigeria! Ademola Lookman follows up his brace in the Round of 16 with the opener in the quarterfinal. Moses Simon skips past a couple of challenges on the left and squares in the box for Lookman to lash home.

Osimhen causing the Angola defence some problems

Osimhen’s movement in the penalty area is brilliant to watch. He is on his bike again as Aina aims one of his trademark long throws into the Angola penalty area.

28 mins:

Angola starting to pile some pressure Angola have largely being kept at bay for over 20 minutes as a result of Nigerian pressure. However they have started getting inox the game with some intricate play

25 mins:

Nigeria keep probing

15 mins

Osimhen heads over

5 mins:

Angola hit the post

Kickoff And, we’re off 1 mins: Nigeria 0-0 Angola

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, trains ahead of the clash against Angola.