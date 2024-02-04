Tinubu Condoles With Namibia Over Death Of President Geingob

President Bola Tinubu has, on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, extended deep condolences to the government and people of Namibia over the passing of President Hage Geingob.

The 82-year-old President Geingob died early Sunday in a hospital in Windhoek, his office said.

Mourning the death of the Namibian leader, Tinubu in a statement by his media aide on Sunday, described him as a “proponent of good governance, and advocate of economic, social, and political solidarity among African peoples.”

The Nigerian leader noted that “this tragedy comes at a time when Africa needs more visionary leaders who believe in the common destiny of the continent, and who can strengthen bonds across borders and spread the tendrils of cooperation across all fields of human endeavour.

“As Namibia mourns, President Tinubu assures the Republic that his thoughts and prayers, and indeed those of Nigerians, are with them,” the statement added.

Geingob, who was serving his second term as president and was his country’s first prime minister after independence, revealed last month that he was being treated for cancer.

Most recently, he took a stand by supporting South Africa’s complaint against Israel under the Genocide Convention and by condemning Namibia’s former colonial ruler Germany for rejecting the case.