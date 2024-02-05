Thugs Disrupt Fubara’s Supreme Court Victory Rally

A rally to celebrate the Supreme Court victory of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State in Ahoada West Local Government Area has witnessed a near crisis situation, as some youths alleged to be acting on the order of the Council Chairman, vandalised canopies and chairs at the initial venue set for the rally.

The programme was moved to another location where the Council Chairman later appeared to clear the air on the allegation, while the rally was held successfully thereafter.

“We are aware that the state government has done theirs at the state level, it is important that we also domesticate it by having our own thanksgiving here in the local government. I will also urge you to carry on even in your local government, it’s important you carry out such thanksgiving.

“I will leave you very soon but I will urge that we conduct ourselves very well. We have advised ourselves and I am sure the Assembly member will inform you and convey the message of security agents and our office, we sat down and try to sort ways to ensure peace in this programme,” Hope Ikiriko, Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Area, said.

Despite the attempt by thugs to disrupt the programme by vandalising canopies and chairs at an initial venue, event’s attendance was impressive, with past and serving lawmakers and commissioners and the representative of the Governor also attending.

The leader of Governor Fubara’s supporters in Ahoada West and one of the four Assembly members loyal to him, Sokari Goodboy, urged the presidency and the police high command to take note of the provocative action.

Also, Governor Fubara’s representative, a former Chief Whip of the State House of Assembly, Evans Bipi, advised the crowd not to be intimidated by rumours that they are to be suspended from the PDP, among other threats.

The supporters also received defectors from opposition party into the People’s Democratic Party to back Governor Fubara.

The rallies to celebrate the victory of the governor at the Supreme Court has continued across the state, with supporters organizing street processions or open-air thanksgiving services.