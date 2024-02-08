Tinubu, Atiku Mourn APC Chieftain Cairo Ojougboh

President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have sent condolence messages to the family of former Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Cairo Ojougboh, who died on Wednesday.

Ojougboh reportedly died after slumping in his Abuja office while watching the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu while praying for the peaceful repose of the departed, comforted his family and urges them to find strength and hope in God Almighty, who presides over the affairs of men, as well as in the cherished memories and legacy of the late APC chieftain.

Also morning the former NDDC Director in a post of his official Facebook page on Thursday, Atiku said his departure is a personal loss to him.

His post reads, “The sudden passing of my close friend, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, deeply saddens me. His love for our country was profound. Cairo was a shining example of patriotism; his dedication to Nigeria was unwavering, and his departure is a personal loss that leaves a void in my heart.

“As we mourn, let us remember the passion and zeal for Nigeria that defined his life. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Ojougboh was also a member of the House of Representatives (2003-2007) and a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State.