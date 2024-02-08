Ex-NDDC Director Cairo Ojougboh Dies Watching AFCON Game

A former Executive Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Cairo Ojougboh, is dead.

A family source, who confirmed his death to Channels Television, said he slumped in his Abuja office while watching the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa late Wednesday.

President Bola Tinubu has sent a condolence message to the family of the former NDDC Executive Director.

READ ALSO: Defeat To Nigeria Hard To Take, Says South Africa Coach Broos

In a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed. The President also comforted his family members and urged them to find strength and hope in God Almighty, who presides over the affairs of men, as well as in the cherished memories and legacy of the late chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ojougboh was a member of the House of Representatives (2003-2007) and a leader of the APC in Delta State.

The Super Eagles eventually emerged victorious in the tension-soaked semi-final battle with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored the deciding penalty in the shootout victory thriller in Bouake.

The match finished 1-1 after extra time and the three-time champions will face hosts Ivory Coast or the Democratic Republic of Congo, who meet later, in the final on Sunday.

Both regular-time goals also came from penalties with captain William Troost-Ekong scoring after 67 minutes for Nigeria and Teboho Mokoena equalised from a 90th-minute spot-kick.