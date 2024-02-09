VIDEO: Super Eagles Have All It Takes To Win 2023 AFCON, Says Osaze

A former Nigerian international has tipped the Super Eagles for AFCON glory, saying they have all it takes to bring the crown home.

Nigeria, three-time Africa champions, are up against hosts Cote d’Ivoire in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday.

Ahead of the clash, Osaze who played in three AFCONS, said though the hosts are no pushovers, the quality of players in the Nigerian side and the team’s character will give the Super Eagles.

Having defeated them in the group stage, Osaze said: “I think we have the upper hand mentally and emotionally”.

“We have all the talents. We have a team with more talented players than Cote d’Ivoire,” the former West Brom star said on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Sports Tonight.

