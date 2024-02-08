KWASU Deputy Bursar Dies After Watching Nigeria/South Africa AFCON Match

The Deputy Bursar of Kwara State University (KWASU) Malete, Ayuba Olaitan Abdullahi, died on Wednesday night while watching the semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigeria won the tense match 4-2 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 in normal and extra-time.

Sources said Abdullahi died after he went to watch the match at a sports centre in the Sango area which was very close to his house.

According to the source, Ayuba watched the game till the end extra time when he felt uncomfortable and was rushed to a private hospital in the area where he gave up the ghost.

“The deputy bursar watched the Nigeria/South Africa match from the beginning till the end of the extra time and when it was the time of penalty kick, he complained that he was feeling dizzy so he said he needed to go back home and rest not knowing that his BP had gone up.

“So, on getting home, he collapsed and he was rushed to a private hospital in Sango and he was referred to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) and before he could be attended to, he died,” the source said.

He was buried on Thursday morning according to Islamic rites.

KWASU’s Director of Information Saedat Aliyu also confirmed the development.

“Yes, he died last night. He was hale and hearty and was full of life on Wednesday at his office. May Almighty Allah grant him Aljanah Firdaus,” she said

“This is to announce the death of Mr. Ayuba Olaitan Abdullahi of the Bursary Department,” the university said in another statement signed by Saedat.

“Janazah will hold this morning, and his remains will be interred at the Hausa Muslim cemetery, Apata Yakuba, Oyun area, Ilorin, at 9 am. May Allah forgive all his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. Aameen.”