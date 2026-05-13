Family Confirms Alexx Ekubo’s Death After Battle With Kidney Cancer

Nollywood actor and model Alexx Ekubo has died at the age of 40 following complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

His family announced his passing in a statement posted on Wednesday on the actor’s verified Instagram page.

The statement read, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, son, brother and friend, Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke.

“After a brief but courageous battle, Alexx passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

“Throughout this difficult journey, he bore his pain with remarkable strength, unwavering faith and enduring hope, believing that one day his testimony would be shared with the world.

“During this deeply painful time, we humbly ask for privacy and prayers for the peaceful repose of his soul, and for all who mourn this immense loss.

“Further details regarding funeral arrangements and other family matters will be communicated in due course. We sincerely thank everyone for the love, support, prayers and understanding extended to the family throughout this period.”

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Tributes

The news has sent shockwaves across the Nigerian film industry, with colleagues, friends and fans taking to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

Funke Akindele, in a message shared on her Instagram Story, wrote: “Hmmmmmm. Rest in peace, Alex. I tried to reach out to see you one more time, but I guess you knew best. May your kind soul rest in peace, Alex. ‘Ore mi’, like you fondly called me, I will always remember and cherish the good times we shared together. Rest in peace, Alex.”

Bolanle Ninalowo also reacted, writing: “Rest on, Alex. May God heal your family and us all.”

Godwin Nnadiekwe expressed his grief, saying: “I’m struggling to find the words. This news has truly broken me. Nollywood has lost a rare soul. Rest well, my friend.”

Other celebrities who mourned the actor include AY Makun, Omoni Oboli, Mo Abudu, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Kate Henshaw, Yvonne Jegede, Ruth Kadiri, Yul Edochie and Peter Okoye.

Career

Born on April 10, 1986, in Port Harcourt, Ekubo hailed from Arochukwu in Abia State, South-East Nigeria. He attended Federal Government College Daura, Katsina State before studying Law at University of Calabar.

Before establishing himself as an actor, Ekubo was the first runner-up at the Mr Nigeria 2010 pageant, which launched his modelling career.

He made his acting debut in 2003 in Sinners in the House and rose to prominence with his performance in Weekend Getaway.

Over a career spanning more than two decades, he featured in numerous acclaimed productions, including The Bling Lagosians, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, A Sunday Affair, Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story and The Blood Covenant.

On television, he was known for roles in Tinsel, AY’s Crib and Married to the Game.

In 2020, he was named among the Most Influential People of African Descent under 40 in recognition of his contributions to entertainment and youth development.

Beyond acting, Ekubo was also a producer, host, motivational speaker and philanthropist, widely admired for his support of youth empowerment and humanitarian causes.

His death marks a significant loss to Nollywood, where he was celebrated for his charisma, professionalism and enduring dedication to his craft.

Several notable actors have passed away in recent years, including Junior Pope Odonwodo, John Okafor, Amaechi Muonagor, Sisi Quadri, Onyeka Onwenu, Solomon Akiyesi, and Oby Kechere.