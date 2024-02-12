[VIDEO] AFCON 2023: Peseiro Should Be Fired, Says Peterside

A former Nigerian international Peterside Idah believes Coach Jose Peseiro should be fired despite leading the Super Eagles to second place in the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Nigerian side lost 1-2 to hosts Ivory Coast in the final game played late Sunday.

Despite leading the Super Eagles to their first AFCON final since 2013, Peterside maintains that Peseiro’s time with the team is over. He criticised the gaffer’s defensive approach to games which he said is new to the country.

“You know, a lot of people have asked me yesterday, the coach got to the finals,” he said on Monday’s edition of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily. “What do you think? I said, fire him!”

