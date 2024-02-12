×

[VIDEO] AFCON 2023: Peseiro Should Be Fired, Says Peterside

Despite leading the Super Eagles to their first AFCON final since 2013, Peterside maintains that Peseiro's time with the team is over. 

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated February 12, 2024
Nigeria's Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro gives a press conference at the palais de la Culture in Abidjan on February 10, 2024 on the eve of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria.
Nigeria’s Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro gives a press conference at the palais de la Culture in Abidjan on February 10, 2024 on the eve of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP

 

A former Nigerian international Peterside Idah believes Coach Jose Peseiro should be fired despite leading the Super Eagles to second place in the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). 

The Nigerian side lost 1-2 to hosts Ivory Coast in the final game played late Sunday.

Despite leading the Super Eagles to their first AFCON final since 2013, Peterside maintains that Peseiro's time with the team is over. He criticised the gaffer's defensive approach to games which he said is new to the country.

READ ALSO: Iwobi Deletes Photos On Instagram Page Amid Criticisms

“You know, a lot of people have asked me yesterday, the coach got to the finals,” he said on Monday’s edition of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily. “What do you think? I said, fire him!”

Watch the full video below: 

