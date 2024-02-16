Gov Zulum Declares One-Day Fast Over Economic, Security Issues

Governor Umara Zulum has called on Borno residents to embark on a one-day fast over the economic hardship and security issues plaguing the state.

Governor Zulum made this request in a state-wide broadcast on Friday where he said he was ”deeply troubled by the recent hardships faced by our citizens, particularly the high cost of food items.”

”Fellow citizens, as people of faith and from our previous experience, I implore on his eminence, the Shehu of Borno, the Chief Imam, Imams, and the Christian brothers and the Citizens of Borno State to observe a one-day voluntary fast on Monday the 19th February 2024.”

He also assured residents that his government were taking decisive steps to alleviate this issue.

”Our government is focusing on reviving agriculture in the state, intending to increase food production and reduce our reliance on food palliative. We are investing in modern farming techniques, providing support to local farmers, and creating incentives for agricultural innovation,” he said

”It is for this reason, that I have extensively engaged with stakeholders particularly those in the business of essential commodities that include all forms of grains and building materials. We have taken far-reaching decisions to mitigate the rising cost of essential goods.”

He also condemned what he described as cowardly acts of panting mines by miscreants to stall the movement of goods and services

”Furthermore, it is with great concern that I address the recent planting of mines on major roads by some miscreants. These cowardly acts have not only threatened the safety of our citizens but have also hindered the movement of goods and services essential for our state’s development.”

”I want to assure you that we are working tirelessly with security forces to rid our roads of these deadly devices and to ensure the safety of all those who travel within our state. I believe there are forces behind sabotaging the gains recorded so far. However, we are working to ensure the perpetrators are fished out and dealt with accordingly.”

Gov Zulum advised residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with the security forces as we tackle the challenges that face us. Together, we can overcome these hardships and build a brighter future for Borno State. Let us stand united and resilient in the face of adversity, and let us continue to work towards a peaceful