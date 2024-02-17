FG To Close Section Of Third Mainland Bridge 

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works has announced that the Iyana Oworonshoki to Lagos end of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos will be closed to motorists for 24 hours beginning from midnight on Sunday, February 18, 2024.
A late Saturday statement by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Olukorede Kesha, says traffic will resume on the axis of the bridge on Monday midnight.
READ ALSO: Lagos Begins Full Enforcement Of Styrofoam Ban On Monday
The statement however added that motorists coming out of the Island and heading towards Oworonshoki will have full access throughout the 24 hours closure.
READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW
Federal Ministry of Works, Lagos.
PRESS RELEASE ON 3rd MAINLAND BRIDGE –
FEBRUARY 17 ,2024.
NOTIFICATION OF 24 CLOSURE OF IYANA-OWORONSHOKI – LAGOS ISLAND BOUND TRAFFIC
From 12.00 am on Sunday February 18th to 12.00 am on Monday February, 19, 2024.
The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works wish to inform the motoring public that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos will not be available for 24 hours for motorists from Iyana Oworonshoki- Lagos Island bound.
Traffic resumes on Monday by 12am on this bound.
However, motorists coming out of the Island and heading towards Oworonshoki will have full access through out the 24 hrs closure
The temporary 24 hours closure of the Iyana Oworonshoki- Adeniji Adele bound traffic is to enable the ministry carry out effective repairs on an important section of the bridge.
Consequent upon the above, Lagos Island Bound Motorists are hereby advised to use alternative routes –
1) Ojota – Ikorodu Road- Funsho Williams Avenue – Eko Bridge-Apogbon-CMS
2) Ojota- Ikorodu Road- Jibowu – Yaba- Oyingbo-Iddo- Carter bridge- CMS
3) Gbagada- Anthony- Ikorodu Road- Funsho Williams – Eko bridge- Apogbon – CMS.
Motorists are further advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch- free movements in order to minimize the discomfort during this repair period.
While thanking the general public for their past cooperation and understanding, please note that the Federal Government is committed to providing lasting infrastructures for the comfort of road users.
E-signed
Engr. (Mrs.) O. I. Kesha
Federal Controller of Works, Lagos