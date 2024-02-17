FG To Close Section Of Third Mainland Bridge 

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works has announced that the Iyana Oworonshoki to Lagos end of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos will be closed to motorists for 24 hours beginning from midnight on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

A late Saturday statement by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Olukorede Kesha, says traffic will resume on the axis of the bridge on Monday midnight.

The statement however added that motorists coming out of the Island and heading towards Oworonshoki will have full access throughout the 24 hours closure.

