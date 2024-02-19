OAU Zookeeper Killed By Lion He Nursed For Nine Years 

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) community was on Monday thrown into mourning after a lion at the school’s zoo killed a veterinary technologist Olabode Olawuyi.

According to the school’s spokesman Abiodun Olarewaju, the victim who has been in charge of the Zoological garden for over a decade was attacked on Monday afternoon when he was feeding the nine-year-old male lion and its mates in their den.

The other members of staff who were at the scene of the incident did everything within their power to rescue their boss but the wild cat had already caused severe fatalities, Olarewaju said.

On hearing the sad news, the management team led by Vice-Chancellor Adebayo Simeon Bamire abruptly ended an ongoing meeting for an on-the-spot assessment

Upon arrival, the Acting Director of the University Health and Medical Centre Dr. Tirimisiyu Olatunji informed the Vice-Chancellor that all first aid and medical efforts to save the life of the victim proved abortive.

Saddened by this tragic event, the aggressive lion has been euthanized.

Mr Olawuyi has been taking care of the lions since they were born on campus about nine years ago but, tragically, the male lion killed the man.

The university management has sent a delegation to the widow and children of the deceased, imploring them to take solace in God who gives life and also has the power to take life.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Bamire has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident.