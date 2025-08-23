Police Kill Six Suspected Kidnappers In Gun Battle

Operatives of the Abia State Police Command have neutralised six suspected kidnappers during a gun battle at Ikot Ukpon Village, in the Obot Akara LGA, Akwa Ibom State.

The command’s spokesperson, Maureen Chinaka, in a statement made available to Channels Television, said on August 21, 2025, at about 8:30 pm, operatives of the Command successfully raided the criminal hideout, arrested six suspected kidnappers, and recovered two AK-47 Rifles and fifty-seven live ammunition.

She said,” As operatives of the Command were exiting the camp after the successful operation, they were ambushed by other members of the gang, who attempted to rescue their partners in crime, which resulted in a gun battle with the police.

According to her, “The six arrested suspects, while attempting to escape, sustained gunshot injuries and died on the way to the hospital for medical attention. Other members of the gang fled with bullet wounds. Meanwhile, two police officers sustained gunshot injuries and are currently receiving medical attention. ”

She listed the items recovered from them to include one locally made pistol, six magazines, and one big bag filled with materials suspected to be charms and spiritual items.

READ ALSO: Two Boko Haram Commanders, 11 Others Killed In Foiled Borno Attack

The Abia Police Command recalled that the Director of Sobaz Oil and Gas was kidnapped on March 4, 2025, along Azumini Road in Ukwa West LGA of Abia State, an incident that led to the deaths of ASP Tanko Naptip of Rivers Command and Anayo Ukwu.

The Managing Director of Dozzman Filling Station, Chiedozie Chijioke, was also killed by the suspected gang, prompting the Abia Police to investigate and track down the perpetrators.