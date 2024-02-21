Organised Labour Begins Strike In Niger, Shuts Govt Offices, Hospitals

The organised labour in Niger State has embarked on an indefinite strike, shutting down government offices and hospitals.

The action is in protest of what the workers described as a violation of civil service laws, following the state government’s appointment of politicians as executive directors into government parastatal in the state.

A visit to government offices saw the gates under lock and key, including health care facilities across the 25 Local Government Areas of Niger State.

The Niger State Governor, Umar Bago had earlier appointed several persons to assume duty as executive directors of finance, administration and operations as well as chairmen, members and permanent commissioners of the local government service commission among others.

In an earlier statement through the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman, the state government said a meeting was held on the 20th with organised labour to avert the strike action.

The organised labour, however, denied holding a meeting with any government representative yesterday.

Inside sources said the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji is holding a meeting with organised labour on behalf of the state government.