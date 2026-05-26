PDP Announces Sandy Onor As Consensus Presidential Candidate For 2027

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Abdulrahman Mohammed has announced former Cross River State governorship candidate, Senator Sandy Onor, as its consensus presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

The announcement was made by the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Primaries Collation Committee and former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, during the collation and presentation of the party’s presidential primary results at the Wadata Plaza Abuja on Tuesday.

Members of the presidential primaries collation committee said the exercise followed consultations and voice votes conducted among party members across the states.

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Senator Onor emerged as the sole presidential aspirant after declaring his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election and obtaining his expression of interest and nomination forms earlier this month.

Speaking during the exercise, Ortom said the committee had been engaging with party members across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory and had arrived at a consensus ahead of the announcement.

He later officially presented Senator Sandy Onor as the PDP’s consensus presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abdullahi Zuru and Prof. Rhoda Habor Gumus, alongside other officials of the commission, monitored the exercise at the party’s national secretariat.

Following the announcement, the leadership of the PDP presented a certificate of return and the party’s flag to Senator Sandy Onor as the party’s presidential candidate.