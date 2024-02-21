Tinubu Appoints Kemi Nandap As Immigration Boss  

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Kemi Nanna Nandap to serve as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, saying the appointment takes effect from March 1, 2024.

“DCG Nandap takes over from Mrs. Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, whose term in office expires on February 29, 2024,” the statement read.

“The President anticipates that the new Comptroller-General will deepen the ongoing reforms in the service and create a robust mechanism for efficient and dedicated service delivery to Nigerians, as well as strengthen the nation’s security through proactive and effective border security and migration management.”