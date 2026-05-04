NIS Warns Against Third-Party Passport Platforms

The Nigeria Immigration Service has warned that any alternative passport application platforms should be treated as fraudulent.

In a public statement obtained from the service’s X handle on Monday, it noted that recent allegations circulating online about its passport application and payment system were false, misleading, and capable of confusing the public.

It reaffirmed that its digital passport process is secure and operates strictly through its official portal, emphasising that: “The NIS operates a secure, transparent, and government-approved passport application system, which is accessible exclusively through its official portal.”

The agency noted that the official website remains the only authorised platform for all passport-related applications and payments, whether for Nigerians at home or in the diaspora.

NIS firmly rejected the suggestion that a religious organisation or private entity is linked to its payment process.

“At no time has the Service partnered with or authorised any religious organisation, private entity, or individual to act as an intermediary or receiving account on its behalf,” the statement read.

The service also addressed the specific allegations currently circulating, calling them completely untrue.

“Recent allegations suggesting that the name of a religious organization appears in the Service’s payment process are entirely false and do not reflect the structure, integrity, or processes of the NIS,” it said.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Hosts Nine Countries On Data Protection

The agency added that it has begun investigating the origin of the misinformation and warned those responsible.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service has taken note of this purported allegation and is currently investigating the matter. Appropriate action will be taken against any individuals or groups found culpable,” NIS added.

It urged members of the public to rely only on official communication channels and avoid engaging with unofficial links or intermediaries when applying for passports.