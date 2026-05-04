Wabara-Led PDP BoT Appoints 13-Member Interim NWC

The Board of Trustees of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), led by Senator Adolphus Wabara, has appointed a 13-member interim National Working Committee for the party.

Wabara said the move was taken in line with the PDP constitution, insisting that the Supreme Court judgment which upheld the nullification of the Ibadan Convention created a leadership vacuum within the party.

The 13 man interim national working committee is led by erstwhile National Chairman Tanimu Turaki.

This decision was taken at the a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held by the Tanimu Turaki bloc of the PDP at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

Prominent party stakeholders who attended the Monday NEC meeting include Governor Seyi Makinde, former Minister of Special Duties Tanimu Turaki, former Governor of Niger State Babangida Muazu, former Minister of Information Professor Jerry Gana, Senator Adolphus Wabara, and former Minister of Women Affairs Zainab Maina, among others.

The group also maintained that the Abuja convention which produced the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led National Working Committee of the PDP is null and void.

In line with the PDP constitution, they insisted that a caretaker committee be established whenever there is a leadership vacuum and urged the Board of Trustees, led by Adolphus Wabara, to carry out that responsibility, which the board eventually did.

More to follow…