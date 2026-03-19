UK, Nigeria Unveil Three-Year Plan To Combat Immigration Crime

The United Kingdom said it has signed an ambitious three-year strategic plan with Nigeria to strengthen cooperation against organised immigration crime and enhance border security.

According to a joint statement issued on Thursday by the UK Home Office, both countries said the initiative was agreed on the occasion of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to the United Kingdom.

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“We, the undersigned, announce our intention to expand cooperation to reduce organised immigration crime and the risks associated with it,” the statement read, stressing that migration and border control remain “a matter of significant importance” to both nations.

The agreement, signed by UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Nigeria’s Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, outlines a comprehensive framework to tackle visa abuse, strengthen legal systems, and improve operational collaboration.

Under the plan, according to the statement, Nigeria will review its legal framework to ensure stricter penalties for immigration-related offences, particularly those involving false document production.

Both countries also pledged to expand the legal basis for prosecuting offenders and tighten regulations around travel and visa documentation.

The two sides further committed to strengthening the UK–Nigeria Organised Immigration Crime Unit through new Memoranda of Understanding on operational engagement and data sharing.

In addition, the UK will support Nigeria with training and capacity building for border security agencies, while both countries will collaborate on safeguarding vulnerable migrants, especially women and children.

The statement noted that the plan would include enhanced research, improved document verification systems, and regular monitoring through the UK–Nigeria Migration, Justice and Home Affairs Dialogue.

Both governments said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to protecting citizens and strengthening border systems through “partnership, mutual support and shared understanding.”

The new UK–Nigeria immigration pact comes amid a series of high-level engagements during President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to the United Kingdom, which focused on deepening bilateral cooperation across security, migration, and economic development.

The visit—hosted by King Charles III—marked a significant moment in diplomatic relations between both countries, featuring ceremonial honours, a state banquet, and strategic meetings with UK officials.

It also produced key agreements, including a £746 million financing deal aimed at modernising Nigeria’s busiest seaports in Apapa and Tin Can Island Port.