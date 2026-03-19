[VIDEO] Tinubu Departs London After Two-Day State Visit To UK

President Bola Tinubu has departed London, following the conclusion of his two-state visit to the United Kingdom.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Meets UK PM Keir Starmer, Urges Stronger Nigeria-UK Collaboration

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During the visit, Tinubu, who was accompanied by his wife, Oluremi, had discussions with King Charles III and different groups in the UK.

He attended a state banquet organised in his honour on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the President met with the UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer on Downing Street, where he reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to deepening the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

“What we are facing is not a small challenge. Currently, the entire world is challenged. Nigeria is not immune, so is Britain not immune,” he said

The President said he was concerned about Nigeria’s economy and the well-being of its citizens, as well as how Africa’s most populous nation and the UK could collaborate.

“My concern is, as you rightly said, the economy and the welfare of the people, and how we should work together to improve the livelihood, the means of mitigating the economic volatility.

“And currently, we are challenged in being the largest country in the West African sub-region, and on the continent, we are challenged by terrorism and the conflict of climate change, and all of that.

“We will be able to discuss it in our bilateral relationship and see what Britain can do to accelerate the friendship, partnership, and the collaboration,” he added.

£746m Deal

One of the major highlights of the state visit was the signing of a £746 million financing agreement in London between Nigeria’s Ministry of Finance, led by Wale Edun, and Citibank.

The agreement, witnessed by the President, is aimed at modernising Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos and easing congestion, improving efficiency, and strengthening Nigeria’s trade capacity.

The two ports are among Nigeria’s most critical national infrastructure, forming the backbone of the country’s maritime trade and logistics network.

The Lagos Port Complex, popularly known as Apapa Port, serves as one of the primary gateways for imports and exports in the country, handling a significant share of cargo entering Nigeria.

Alongside it, the Tin Can Island Port Complex operates as a major complementary facility within the Apapa axis, supporting cargo throughput and easing pressure on the main port.

Both ports are central to economic activities in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, and play a vital role in facilitating trade, customs operations, and revenue generation for the government.

First Lady Calls For Compassion

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday spoke to a gathering at Lambeth Palace, the seat of the Archbishop of Canterbury, where she called for a world ruled by compassion and love.

According to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady visited the palace to attend a church service, and was received by the Secretary General of the Anglican Communion, Worldwide, Bishop Anthony Poggo.

In a short reflection, the First Lady said navigating through contemporary challenges faced by the world required not just policies and strategies, but also actions shaped by love and compassion.

Mrs. Tinubu interacted with religious leaders.

She also met representatives of the Church of England, including Bishop Rose Hudson-Wilkin, the Bishop of Dover, and Bishop Emma Ineson, acting Bishop of London.

The historic visit is the first by a Nigerian president in 37 years.