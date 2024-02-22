VIDEO: Nigeria Has Enough Food, Forex Is The Problem — Ndume

Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, says Nigeria has enough food but the country’s major problem is the instability in the foreign exchange market.

The Senator from Borno South Senatorial District was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday.

Protests have occurred in Ogun, Oyo, Kano, Niger and some parts of the country in the last few weeks over the hardship experienced in the country as Nigerians lament food inflation, high cost of living, amongst other harsh living conditions occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidy, forex crisis, amongst others.

