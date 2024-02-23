×

Cameroon Hold Super Falcons In Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifier

Nigeria's Super Falcons were on Friday held to a goalless draw by Cameroon in the first leg of the final round of qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. 

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated February 23, 2024
cameroon-nigeria-
Nigeria have not qualified for the women’s football event at the Olympics for 16 years. X@NG_SuperFalcons

 

Nigeria could have returned home with a win but had two goals disallowed during the game in Cameroon.

 

More to follow. 

