VIDEO: My Letter To INEC Helped LP Hold Credible Governorship Primary – Olumide Akpata

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for Edo State Olumide Akpata says his letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) helped the party conduct a credible governorship primary in the state.

Akpata had some days back written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) claiming there was a plot by some leaders in the party for the Edo LP governorship candidate to be handpicked.

Hours after clinching the ticket, Akpata who was a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said on Channels Television’s Politics Today that his decision helped the LP conduct a credible exercise in Benin City.

Watch the interview here