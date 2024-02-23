×

VIDEO: My Letter To INEC Helped LP Hold Credible Governorship Primary – Olumide Akpata

Akpata had some days back written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) claiming there was a plot by some leaders in the party for the Edo LP governorship candidate to be handpicked.

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated February 23, 2024
Twitter
(FILES) Olumide Akpata

 

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for Edo State Olumide Akpata says his letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) helped the party conduct a credible governorship primary in the state. 

Akpata had some days back written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) claiming there was a plot by some leaders in the party for the Edo LP governorship candidate to be handpicked.

Hours after clinching the ticket, Akpata who was a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said on Channels Television’s Politics Today that his decision helped the LP conduct a credible exercise in Benin City.

Watch the interview here

More Stories