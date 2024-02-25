Honduras Striker Elis In Hospital After Serious Head Injury

Honduras striker Alberth Elis remains in hospital on Sunday morning, according to media reports, after being put into a coma following a serious head injury during Bordeaux’s Ligue 2 match against Guingamp.

According to the press, the Bordeaux player underwent successful surgery on Saturday night after being placed in an induced coma.

Bordeaux has not confirmed this information, citing medical confidentiality.

Elis, 28, was knocked unconscious just 40 seconds into the game when he met a cross and collided with the head of Guingamp defender Donatien Gomis.

Although Gomis recovered quickly, Elis was knocked unconscious and was treated for several minutes before being evacuated.

Elis, nicknamed “La Panterita” (“Little Panther”), made his name with Houston in the MLS before moving to Europe in 2020 when he joined Portuguese side Boavista. He moved to Bordeaux in 2021.

Since making his international debut in 2014, Elis has won 64 caps for Honduras, scoring 13 goals.