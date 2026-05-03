2027: ADC Releases Timetable For Primaries, Sets Nomination Fees

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has released its timetable for the conduct of the 2026 primary elections, outlining key dates for the sale of nomination forms, screening of aspirants, primaries, and its special national convention.

In a statement on Sunday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the timetable reflects ADC’s commitment to internal democracy, orderliness, and strict compliance with electoral guidelines.

According to the schedule, the sale of nomination forms will run from May 5 to May 10, 2026, while submission of completed forms is fixed for May 11 to May 13, 2026.

Screening of aspirants is scheduled for May 14 to May 15, 2026, with screening results to be published on May 17, 2026. Appeals will be heard between May 18 and May 19, 2026, while the final list of cleared aspirants will be released on May 20, 2026.

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“Primary elections will commence on May 21, 2026, with elections for State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate seats holding simultaneously at the ward level. The Governorship primaries will take place on May 22, 2026, while the Presidential Primary is scheduled for May 25, 2026,” the statement said.

It added that this will be followed by a meeting of the National Executive Committee on May 26, 2026, and a Special National Convention on May 27, 2026, where final ratifications will be made.

The party also announced a structured fee regime for nomination forms across elective positions.

It fixed the presidential nomination form at N100 million, governorship at N50 million, Senate at N20 million, House of Representatives at N10 million, and State House of Assembly at N3 million.

To promote inclusivity, ADC introduced concessions, offering a 50 percent discount for youths and a 25 percent discount for women and persons with disabilities.

The party called on all members, stakeholders, and aspirants to adhere strictly to the timetable and guidelines.