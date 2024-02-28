FG To Establish 24 Skills, Innovation Centres Nationwide

The Federal Government, through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has announced plans to establish twenty-four skills and innovation centers across the country to assist Nigerians achieve their potential and boost productivity.

The Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, stated this in Abuja when he, accompanied by the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Mister Sonny Echono, paid a visit to Innov8 Hub, along UMAR Musa Yaradua Airport Road.

Professor Mamman also commended TETfund and the Innov 8 hub for supplying the learners and the researchers from colleges of education, polytechnics, and universities with the platform to undertake very practical impactful research.

Innov8 is a focal point for innovation start-up incubation, technology transfer, knowledge & skill impartation, prototype development, and fabrication.

TETFund is partnering with Innov8 Hub for practical training and mentorship for Nigerian youths and academics to produce employable graduates and boost research.