Kogi Poll: Tribunal Adjourns Hearing To March 14

The Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has adjourned its hearing to Monday, 14th March 2024.

This followed the Court of Appeal Abuja Judgement which had set aside the inspection order earlier granting the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Muritala Ajaka.

At the day’s proceedings, Jibrin Okutepa, Counsel to Ajaka, moved for tendering of INEC devices but the Kanu Agabi, the counsel to Governor Usman Ododo, drew the attention of the tribunal to the Court of Appeal judgement and an affidavit to that effect.

In his response, Mister Okutepa said he has filed an appeal at the Supreme

Court.

The Appeal Court Abuja had on Friday set aside the inspection order of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) granted to the candidate of the SDP by the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The appellate court held that while the inspection is allowed under the Electoral Act, it must be jointly carried out with the respondent, and the scope of the inspection should be within the strict limit allowed under the Electoral Act.

The tribunal had on November 25, 2023, granted an ex parte order, allowing the SDP and its candidate in the 11th November 2023 election to carry out a forensic examination of all BVAS used in the governorship election among other sundry reliefs.