[LIVE] Herbert Wigwe: Celebrating Professional Excellence

The funeral rites for the late group managing director and CEO of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe began on Monday with a ceremony tagged Herbert Wigwe: Celebrating Professional Excellence
He alongside his wife and son died in a helicopter crash on 9 February 2024 in the United States on his way to attend the Super Bowl LVIII championship in Las Vegas.
See the full funeral arrangements for the Wigwes as released by the family:
The Wigwes’ funeral timeline.
Celebrating Herbert Wigwe – ” A Professional Legacy”
Monday, March 4, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 2:00 pm-6:00 pm
Celebrating Chizi Wigwe
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 10:00 am
Celebrating Chizoba Wigwe
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 5:00 pm
Night of Tributes
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 5:00 pm
Combined Service of Songs
Thursday, March 7, 2024
RCCG, Ressurection Parish,
1 Ressurection Drive, 1st Gate,
Jakande Estate, Km 15 Lekki
Time: 10:00 am
Christian Wake-Keeping
Friday, March 8, 2024
Wigwe University, Isiokpo
6:00 pm
Combined Funeral Service
Saturday, March 9, 2024
RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo
10:00 am
Private Interment Ceremony
Saturday, March 9, 2024
Outing Service
Sunday, March 10, 2024
RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo
10:00 am