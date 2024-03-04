[LIVE] Herbert Wigwe: Celebrating Professional Excellence

The funeral rites for the late group managing director and CEO of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe began on Monday with a ceremony tagged Herbert Wigwe: Celebrating Professional Excellence

He alongside his wife and son died in a helicopter crash on 9 February 2024 in the United States on his way to attend the Super Bowl LVIII championship in Las Vegas.

See the full funeral arrangements for the Wigwes as released by the family:

The Wigwes’ funeral timeline.

Celebrating Herbert Wigwe – ” A Professional Legacy”

Monday, March 4, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 2:00 pm-6:00 pm

Celebrating Chizi Wigwe

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 10:00 am

Celebrating Chizoba Wigwe

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 5:00 pm

Night of Tributes

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 5:00 pm

Combined Service of Songs

Thursday, March 7, 2024

RCCG, Ressurection Parish,

1 Ressurection Drive, 1st Gate,

Jakande Estate, Km 15 Lekki

Time: 10:00 am

Christian Wake-Keeping

Friday, March 8, 2024

Wigwe University, Isiokpo

6:00 pm

Combined Funeral Service

Saturday, March 9, 2024

RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo

10:00 am

Private Interment Ceremony

Saturday, March 9, 2024

Outing Service

Sunday, March 10, 2024

RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo

10:00 am