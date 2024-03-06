Appeal Court Affirms Abure As LP Chair, Fines Apapa N1m

The Court Of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed Julius Abure as the Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

The Appellate Court also set aside the decision of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court which last year, restrained Abure and two others from parading themselves as national officers of the party.

In the judgement delivered by Justice Hamma Barka, the Appellate Court held that the high court was wrong to have assumed jurisdiction on the matter.

The Appellate Court also awarded a cost of One million Naira in favour of Abure and against the respondent, Lamidi Apapa.

Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court had last year, granted and ex-parte order, ordering that Abure and two other national officers stop parading themselves as leaders of the party for allegedly forging national documents but the Appellate Court set the verdict aside.

The Appellate court held that Abure’s appeal has merit and was thereby allowed.

Following the 2023 presidential poll with LP’s Peter Obi coming third, Abure has been in a protracted legal conflict with Apapa who laid claim to the party’s chairmanship.

On March 21, 2024, Abure was arrested in Benin City, the Edo State capital, with viral videos showing him being manhandled by policemen, even as LP supporters fought to prevent his arrest.

The police had said Abure was arrested for attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, and related offences. The LP chairman was later released on bail the following day after protests by LP members.