VIDEO: Wigwe’s PA Narrates How Luggage Issues Prevented Him From Taking Ill-Fated Flight

Sola Faleye, the Personal Assistant to the late Group Managing Director and CEO of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, has narrated how he missed being on the helicopter that killed his boss, wife, son and business associate, Abimbola Ogunbajo.

He said he was supposed to fly in the chopper but on second thought he decided to accompany their luggage by road since the chopper could not carry it.

According to Falaye, he decided to accompany the luggage by road to ensure they arrived safely to his boss who told him it was a brilliant idea.

So he headed to Vegas by road with the luggage while Wigwe, his wife, son and Mr Ogunbajo boarded the chopper to the same destination.

While still driving to Vegas, Faleye tried to call his boss and the others on the chopper, but none of the calls went through.

Watch Faleye’s tribute below: