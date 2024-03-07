41 Suspects Arraigned In Ibadan Over Illegal Mining

Forty-one persons have been arraigned before a Federal High Court in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital over illegal mining activities.

The accused persons were arraigned on Thursday before Justice Uche Agomoh by the Federal Government through the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The defendants were arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and illegal mining.

The Police prosecuting counsel, Mr Michael Ojeah, told the court that the 41 defendants, on Jan.25, at Onipanu village in Ibadan judicial division, did conspire with one another to commit felony with unlawful mining.

READ ALSO: Bandits Attack Kaduna School, Abduct Scores Of Pupils

Ojeah further said the defendants without lawful authority did mine and conceal 24.96 grams of gold ore, valued at N1,248,000, extracted from an illegal mine site at Onipanu village, Ilaju in Ibadan.

According to him, under count one, the defendants violated Sections 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, vol. 11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004

Under count two, he said the defendants committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 8(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, Volume 9, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

All the 41 defendants pleaded guilty to the charge.

Ojeah subsequently informed the court that he was prepared to present facts following the pleas by the accused.

Inspector Awosanmi Abiola, who led a team of security operatives that arrested the defendants testified before Justice Agomoh on the facts of the case.

Abiola tendered statements of five principal witnesses and statements of the 41 defendants recorded after the arrest.

Justice Agomoh admitted all the statements tendered and were marked as exhibits 1 to 46, as the defence counsel, Mr Suraji Musa did not object.

Musa, however, prayed to the court for a short adjournment for a continuation of the case review which Justice Agomoh granted and adjourned until March 11, for a continuation of the prosecution’s review of the case.