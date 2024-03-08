Inmate Grabs Warder’s Rifle, Shoots Vulcaniser In Kwara

A prison inmate at the Oke-Kura Correctional Centre in Ilorin, Kwara State capital has shot and wounded a roadside vulcaniser.

This happened on Friday when some prison inmates were being led out of the facility. But one of the inmates seized a warder’s rifle and fired some shots which hit the unidentified vulcanizer staying close to the area.

While the injured vulcanizer who was shot in the stomach was rushed to a medical facility for treatment, the culprit was detained at the ‘C’ Division Police station, Isale-Ojo, in the Ilorin metropolis.

The incident which occurred at about 8.00 a.m, caused panic and anxiety as residents of the area scampered for safety while the drama lasted.