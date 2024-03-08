×

Inmate Grabs Warder’s Rifle, Shoots Vulcaniser In Kwara

The incident which occurred at about 8.00 a.m, caused panic and anxiety as residents of the area scampered for safety while the drama lasted.

By Abdulhakeem Garba
Updated March 8, 2024
[FILE] Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) officials carrying inmates to court in Abuja. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

 

A prison inmate at the Oke-Kura Correctional Centre in Ilorin, Kwara State capital has shot and wounded a roadside vulcaniser. 

This happened on Friday when some prison inmates were being led out of the facility. But one of the inmates seized a warder’s rifle and fired some shots which hit the unidentified vulcanizer staying close to the area.

While the injured vulcanizer who was shot in the stomach was rushed to a medical facility for treatment, the culprit was detained at the ‘C’ Division Police station, Isale-Ojo, in the Ilorin metropolis.

