George-Kelly Withdraws From Rivers APC Governorship Primaries After Fubara’s Decision

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Alabo George-Kelly, has withdrawn from the party’s forthcoming governorship primaries, pledging support for whoever emerges as the party’s candidate.

His withdrawal comes hours after Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, also announced his decision to step down from the APC governorship primary race in what observers see as part of ongoing political realignments within the party ahead of the 2027 General Elections. Advertisement In a statement issued on Wednesday, George-Kelly said his decision followed a crucial stakeholders’ meeting convened by the national leadership of the APC, where deliberations focused on the future of the party in Rivers State and the need for unity and strategic alignment.

The aspirant, who described himself as a committed member of the Rivers State Rainbow Coalition for President Bola Tinubu under the leadership of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, said extensive consultations with members of his political team and other stakeholders informed his decision.



“Following that meeting, and after wide consultations with members of my political team and other critical stakeholders, I have taken the decision, in the overriding interest of party unity and in deference to the supremacy of the party, to withdraw from the forthcoming primaries,” he stated.



“Accordingly, I hereby formally announce my withdrawal from the race and pledge my unwavering support, loyalty, and cooperation to whoever emerges as the party’s candidate at the conclusion of the primaries,” he added.

The withdrawal further signals intensifying political consultations and strategic recalibrations within the Rivers APC as the party prepares for the 2027 elections.

George-Kelly said his political journey has always been guided by leadership, loyalty, and respect for constituted authority, stressing his continued commitment to the APC and President Bola Tinubu’s political project in the state. Advertisement

“The 2027 General Elections present us with a defining opportunity, and I remain fully committed to playing my part in securing victory for our President, our party, and the good people of Rivers State,” the statement said.