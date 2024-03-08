Wigwe, Wife, Son’s Remains Arrive In Rivers Hometown For Burial

The remains of a former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc Herbert Wigwe have arrived in Nigeria from the United States alongside his wife Chizoba, and his son Chizi.

They were among six persons who died in a helicopter crash in California on Friday, February 9, 2024. Apart from the Wigwes, the former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo and two crew members lost their lives in the tragic incident.

While the funeral rites for the Wigwes commenced earlier in the week, their bodies arrived at Omueke in the Isiokpo community of Ikwerre Local Government Area at noon on Friday ahead of a wake keeping. They will be laid to rest on Saturday.

‘Tributes Pour In’

The outpouring of grief and support has been evident throughout the week as family, friends, and well-wishers gather to pay their respects. From the initial ceremonies in Lagos to Friday’s arrival in Isiokpo, the journey has been marked by tributes and reflections on the lasting impact of Wigwe’s legacies.

French President Emmanuel Macron who was represented at the “Night of Tributes” by the Foreign Trade Minister Franck Riester said: “France has lost a great friend in Herbert Wigwe.”

“Not only was he dedicated to the development of cross-cultural initiatives between our two countries, but he has also without respite worked to increase our economic partnership,” he added.

Mourning the late banker, former US President Bill Clinton said, “Words cannot ease the pain of such a tragic loss”.

Clinton said he “deeply admired Herbert’s commitment to widening the circle of opportunity for young people in Nigeria and supporting humanitarian work around the world”.

Earlier, President Bola Tinubu described the tragic incident as “an overwhelming tragedy that is shocking beyond comprehension,” while Vice President Kashim Shettima mourned them in a eulogy delivered at the memorial Wednesday.

“Herbert left us in winter before the season of bloom,” he said.