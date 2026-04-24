Dangote Inducted As Honorary Fellow Of Nigerian Academy Of Engineering

The President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has been inducted as an honourary fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering.

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Dangote received the ‘Distingushed Honourary Fellow of the NAE by the President of the academy at an induction ceremony in Victoria Island Lagos.

He was conferred with the honour by the President of the academy, Rahamon Bello.

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The businessman was accompanied to the ceremony by his daughters, other family members, and the management of the Dangote Group.

He pledged to contribute to the growth of engineering and the NAE.

More to follow…