Ramadan: Katsina Govt Subsidizes Maize, Millet, Guinea Corn For Residents

Amid the high cost of foodstuff in Nigeria, the Katsina Government in partnership with the 34 local government areas of the state has allocated over N10 billion for the purchase and subsidization of grains for distribution to vulnerable residents during Ramadan.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State confirmed this initiative during Saturday’s inauguration of committees, at both state and local government levels, tasked with overseeing the distribution process.

According to him, the initiative aims to feed an estimated 72,200 people daily during Ramadan. This, he said, translates into providing food assistance to approximately 2.1 million (2,166,000) residents throughout the period.

A statement by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the Chief Press Secretary to the Katsina State Governor, the initiative includes subsidizing the price of maize, millet, and guinea corn to N20,000 per bag, a significant reduction from current market rates.

However, for equitable access, the government has capped the purchase of grains at ten measures per buyer.

In addition to subsidising food at a cost of N20,000 each for about 400,000 households, Governor Radda said 33,000 elderly and vulnerable families selected from across the state will receive free food items and some cash donations.

Governor Radda emphasized the importance of accountability in the distribution process, directing local government committees to remit proceeds from grain sales to the state committee for deposit into government accounts.

Committees at the local level are also responsible for monitoring cooking points and overseeing distribution at the ward level.

To that effect, Governor Radda has appointed Khalil Bai as chairman of the committee. Other members include representatives of various councils and organizations. The committee is tasked with ensuring effective coordination of the exercise across the state.