Herbert Wigwe, Wife, Son Laid To Rest

Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba and son, Chizi have been buried in his hometown Omueke, Isiokpo in Rivers State.

The late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, his wife and son were laid to rest in a private interment following funeral church service.

Their burial followed a week-long funeral rites to celebrate the life of the late banking guru, his wife and son.

The funeral service for the esteemed banker and philanthropist commenced promptly at 11:00 AM today. Mourners, including friends, associates, and well-wishers from both local and international communities, gathered to pay their final respects.

Present at the service are; Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, business leader Aliko Dangote, HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II, Gov. Alex Otti, Gov. Dapo Abiodun, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Gov. Babajide Sawno-Olu, former Anambra State Gov. Peter Obi and other notable captains of industry.

Other top dignitaries in attendance are Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara and State Commissioner of Police Olatunji Disu, who is the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the burial ceremony.

Also at the funeral are Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and Dr. Godknows Igali, a former Nigerian diplomat, among many others.

The trio of Herbert, Chizoba and Chizi Wigwe alongside former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, as well as two pilots were all in the Airbus Helicopter EC 130B4 with registration number N130CZ, which crashed near Halloran Springs, California, on February 9, 2024.

The exact cause of the crash is not yet known, but a preliminary report released by US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) two weeks ago, said the chopper was seen by several witnesses in vehicles who reported it as a “fireball” before its eventual crash.

According to the NTSB, the witnesses reported that the weather on the fateful day of the helicopter crash was a mix of rain and snow.

During the events leading to Wigwe’s burial, several friends, captains of industry, family members and associates paid tributes to the late banking guru.