N3trn Not Tied To Any Project In 2024 Budget, Ningi Insists

The Senator representating Bauchi Central in the National Assembly, Senator Abdul Ningi, has insisted that N3 trillion in the 2024 budget has no project tied to it.

In a chat with Senate correspondents on Monday, Ningi said the sum of N3 trillion has been located in the budget but what the money was tied to has not been established.

The Senator denied saying that the nation is operating two budgets but maintained that what N3 trillion was budgeted for in the 2024 budget was not yet known.

“At no time did I say Bola Ahmed Tinubu is implementing two budgets. At no time did I say Bola Tinubu is biased against the North, the Hausa version is there. At no time did I say Bola Tinubu is implementing 25 trillion budget.

“I said we have established without reasonable doubt about 25 trillion so far as nexus in the budget. That means there is money, and then there is project and then there is location. Money, project, location, but we are yet to ascertain three trillion of that budget.

“We have established three trillion in the budget; we have not established its location and place. I don’t want any nonsense Senator to come here; if it is a cross I will have to carry, I will carry it,” Senator Ningi said.

He also said he is ready to carry his cross, even if it means suspension from the Red Chamber.

“I am not afraid of anything, I believe in one God and I believe power is transient; I am not scared of any issues like suspension. I have been out of the Senate for 8 years and people had to force me back,” he said.