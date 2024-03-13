‘I Am An Open Book’, New NFVCB Boss Says On Assumption Of Office

The new executive director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Dr. Shaibu Husseini, has said that he is an open book and ready to collaborate with all stakeholders for the good of the industry.

Husseini, who succeeded Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, was appointed by President Tinubu in January, 2024.

The new NFVCB boss who happens to be a notable journalist, film critic and cultural administrator, commended the management and staff of the board for their patience during the unusually long documentation process, which culminated to the delay in his resumption.

He said: “I am an open book; I assure you I will carry everyone along. Incidentally, I have associated with the Board as a journalist since its formal take off in 1994. So I am home. Therefore I expect that you all will treat me as a family member.”

He also emphasised the need for professionalism, discipline and unity stating that division, camps and favoritism were counterproductive to the Board.

Top members of the global video streaming platform, Netflix also paid the NFVCB boss a courtesy call on his first day in office calling for more collaboration.