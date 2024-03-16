Troops Kill Terrorists In Kaduna, Katsina

Troops on of the Nigerian Army have eliminated four terrorists in ambush and raid operations conducted in Kaduna and Katsina states.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, says the troops also foiled a kidnap attempt on the Headmaster of a primary school in Plateau State.

According to the statement, responding to credible intelligence, on the use of Gwamtu – Duduwa-Kujeni route in Kajuru Local Government of Kaduna State for movement of logistics to support terrorists in Rijana forest, troops staged an ambush against the terrorists, eliminating two of them.

The statement adds that in another operation, troops acting on intelligence successfully raided a terrorists’ hideout at Dutsen Kura in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, where they neutralized two terrorists, after a fierce exchange of firearms.

The statement further adds that in another operation in Plateau State, troops responding to a distress repelled a kidnap attempt on one Mr Solomon Zakka, the Headmaster of Pilot Primary School, Daffo, who was kidnapped from his residence at Maiduna Village in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau.