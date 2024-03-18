Nike Unveils New Kits For Super Eagles

Sportswear giant Nike has officially released the 2024 home and away jerseys for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Super Eagles’ jerseys were among many national team jerseys revealed in a video shared on Nike’s Instagram page on Monday.

The Super Eagles, will for the first time in three years, wear white as home jersey and will wear a modern design of green and black as away jersey.

While the home jersey is not yet on Nike’s website for sales, the away kit is on the sportswear company’s website with a price tag of £124.99 which is over N240,000.

“The Nigeria 2024 National Team Away Kit celebrates the crossover of football and subculture that brings a unique Naija style to the Super Eagles’ game,” Nike said of the new away jersey:

“The modern black and green design represents the creative communities that connect across the country whenever the national team takes to the pitch.

“This kit is made from Dri-FIT ADV, an innovative fabric designed to help keep you cool, light and dry in the moments that matter most.”

The Eagles are expected to use the new jersey to prosecute the remaining matches for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.