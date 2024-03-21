Lagos Arrests Hoodlums Collecting Levy On Pedestrian Bridge

The Lagos State Government has arrested two suspects for allegedly extorting traders and residents who use pedestrian bridge in the Yaba area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday.

According to Wahab, the arrest was made in reaction to a viral video where the suspects were seen carrying out the act.

The suspects, whose identities were not disclosed were reported to have imposed levy on each pedestrian with luggage.

He wrote: “In response to the viral video of some miscreants extorting traders and other Lagosians on a pedestrian bridge in Yaba, I instructed the Corps Marshal of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial to immediately arrest the persons and the officer involved.

“They will be arraigned immediately in court while the clampdown on those on the run would continue.”